Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.70 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.85 ($9.23).

FRA:SHA opened at €6.92 ($8.14) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.46. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

