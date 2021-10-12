Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SVFD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.01. 20,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,775. Save Foods has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVFD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Save Foods in the second quarter worth about $996,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in Save Foods in the second quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Save Foods in the second quarter worth about $792,000. 13.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

