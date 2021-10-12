Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $19.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,644,000 after acquiring an additional 221,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 351,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 80,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 143,240 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

