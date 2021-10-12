Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.92 ($37.55).

SZG opened at €28.90 ($34.00) on Monday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1-year high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.26.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

