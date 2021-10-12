Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives €32.32 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €31.92 ($37.55).

A number of brokerages have commented on SZG. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

SZG traded up €0.88 ($1.04) on Thursday, reaching €28.90 ($34.00). The company had a trading volume of 235,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.26. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 52-week high of €35.08 ($41.27).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

