SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

SAIL stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,266 shares of company stock worth $4,003,298. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,844,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3,797.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 111.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after buying an additional 238,867 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 48.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

