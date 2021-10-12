SafeCapital Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $59,911.33 and approximately $42.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00035415 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001162 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

