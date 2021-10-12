Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) vs. Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Financial Review

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) and Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Safe-T Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Safe-T Group and Coro Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $4.89 million 6.31 -$7.84 million N/A N/A Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A

Coro Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Safe-T Group.

Volatility and Risk

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coro Global has a beta of 3.38, meaning that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and Coro Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group -191.11% -39.49% -31.12% Coro Global N/A -637.08% -321.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Safe-T Group and Coro Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Safe-T Group presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.17%. Given Safe-T Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Safe-T Group is more favorable than Coro Global.

Summary

Safe-T Group beats Coro Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

About Coro Global

Coro Global, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of financial payment system. Its product CORO is a money transmitter that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange currencies. Financial Crime Risk Management solution is one of the key component of the CORO payment system. The company was founded by Milton Hauser, David Dorr, Lyle Hauser, and Brian Dorr on November 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

