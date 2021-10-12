S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at Barclays

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 710 ($9.28).

Shares of LON SFOR opened at GBX 726 ($9.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 776.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 656.88. The company has a market cap of £4.02 billion and a PE ratio of -161.33. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 364 ($4.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 878 ($11.47).

In other news, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total transaction of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34).

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

