S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €29.00 ($34.12) price target from Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of S&T in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of S&T in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

S&T stock opened at €21.44 ($25.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. S&T has a one year low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a one year high of €24.20 ($28.47). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

