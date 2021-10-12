Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 556.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price target on Royal Mail and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.78. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.2232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

