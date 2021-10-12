Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight Capital started coverage on Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.54 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.95.

Shares of KELTF opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

