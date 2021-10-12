Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

RYCEY opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

