Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
RYCEY opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.23.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.