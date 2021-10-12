ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

RKWBF has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

RKWBF stock opened at $531.25 on Tuesday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a fifty-two week low of $346.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $514.76 and a 200-day moving average of $477.20.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

