Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. 2,778,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,319,589. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.