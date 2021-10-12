RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Down 3.9%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.68. 166,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,207,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.
RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
