RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Down 3.9%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.68. 166,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,207,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLX. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $154,701,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $134,924,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 643.8% during the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,483,000 after buying an additional 6,889,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 5,311,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

