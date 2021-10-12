RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 156 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $238.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $177.39 and a 12-month high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

