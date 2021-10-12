RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSE RMI traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

