Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

RBA opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

