Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

RHUHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of RHUHF opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.50. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

