Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 49,078 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $9.89.

Rice Acquisition Corp II Company Profile (NYSE:RONI)

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

