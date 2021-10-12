ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 2,864.9% from the September 15th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,669. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $67.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.40. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 264.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RWLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

