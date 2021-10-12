Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of RPAI opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.56 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.