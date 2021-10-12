Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Gap Down to $13.99

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.99, but opened at $13.64. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 9,111 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,734,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 22.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,859,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 339,692 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 166.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 305,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 277,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.