Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

REZI opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.57.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

