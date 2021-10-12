ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $10.25 target price (down from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

RSLS opened at $2.76 on Friday. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $43.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -1.30.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a negative net margin of 776.76%. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 294,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $851,087.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Stankovich purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,862.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 542,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,865 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSLS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $4,083,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $85,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

