Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Conagra Brands (CAG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG):

10/8/2021 – Conagra Brands was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/8/2021 – Conagra Brands was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/8/2021 – Conagra Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Conagra Brands was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Conagra Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. 87,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,817. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

