Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lazard Ltd’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lazard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

LAZ stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. Lazard’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

