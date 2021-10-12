Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IMAX Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for IMAX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMAX. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.77. IMAX has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The business’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

