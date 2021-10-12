ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

RNW stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

