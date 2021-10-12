Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €49.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.92 ($44.61).

EPA RNO opened at €32.51 ($38.25) on Friday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €31.15 and a 200 day moving average of €33.30.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

