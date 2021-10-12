Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down to $29.30

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.30, but opened at $26.26. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 7,470 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,553,000 after acquiring an additional 228,714 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 53,339 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

