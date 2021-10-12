Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA stock opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,836,000 after purchasing an additional 256,473 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 244,393 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,767,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 163.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 194,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.