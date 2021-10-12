Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.89.
RGA stock opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,836,000 after purchasing an additional 256,473 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 244,393 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,767,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 163.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 194,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
About Reinsurance Group of America
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.
