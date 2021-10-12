Record (LON:REC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $85.15

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.15 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 64.20 ($0.84). Record shares last traded at GBX 65.20 ($0.85), with a volume of 540,545 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of £129.78 million and a PE ratio of 24.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.15.

About Record (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

