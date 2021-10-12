Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marathon Oil (MRO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO):

10/12/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

8/24/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marathon Oil’s robust operational metrics suggest strong long-term cash flows that should support higher price points for the shares. The wells drilled by Marathon have low oil price breakeven costs and need just $35 a barrel to be profitable. Marathon continues to cut down costs substantially and is striving to achieve a 30% decrease in production and G&A costs in 2021 compared to the 2019 levels. Besides, the company’s significant debt maturities mostly fall after 2025. However, Marathon's decision to temporarily suspend share repurchase program has dampened investors’ confidence. One also need to factor the pressure on Marathon's top line that has consistently declined over the past 3 years. These factors, plus the company's high oil exposure, account for the conservative stance on Marathon at the moment.”

NYSE MRO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. 663,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,735,605. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,894,000 after buying an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,302,000 after buying an additional 551,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after buying an additional 2,081,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after buying an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after buying an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

