Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 5,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NYSE O opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.49.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

