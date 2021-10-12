Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Cut by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,182 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX opened at $89.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $91.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

