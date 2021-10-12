Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 425.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 127,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 103,211 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.18. 32,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $91.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.