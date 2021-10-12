Raymond James Cuts Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Price Target to C$7.00

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of EXROF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. 61,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. Exro Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.94.
About Exro Technologies
