Raymond James Cuts Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Price Target to C$7.00

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EXROF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. 61,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. Exro Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

