Qwertycoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $727,851.09 and approximately $13.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

