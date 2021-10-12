Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.