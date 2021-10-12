Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $4.41 Million Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Allegiant Travel as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,408,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $191.71 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $119.26 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.36.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

