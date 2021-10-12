Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 800.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,034 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. CLSA lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of TCOM opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

