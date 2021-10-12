Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 1,407.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Autohome were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,102,000 after buying an additional 113,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,723,000 after buying an additional 1,177,416 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Autohome by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,538,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,326,000 after buying an additional 825,543 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,009,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,491,000 after buying an additional 76,974 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,055,000 after buying an additional 330,743 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ATHM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Autohome stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

