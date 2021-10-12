Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $4.77 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in The Boeing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in The Boeing by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $226.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.29 and its 200 day moving average is $232.82. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.30.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

