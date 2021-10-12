Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $4.05 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $156.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

