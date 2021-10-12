Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,686,000 after acquiring an additional 175,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Lear by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lear from $199.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.64.

LEA stock opened at $167.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.81.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

