QS Investors LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,739,000 after acquiring an additional 663,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,903,000 after acquiring an additional 316,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,490,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,881,000 after acquiring an additional 122,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $101.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.