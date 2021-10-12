QS Investors LLC Purchases 437 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $117.34 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

