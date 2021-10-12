QS Investors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718,241 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after buying an additional 375,148 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,902,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,916,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.